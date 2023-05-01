VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/30/2023

Sunday April 30, 2023

2:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township after receiving 911 calls. It was found to be a child playing with the phone.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Caleb Jones, 25, was arrested for one count of domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a complaint of a stray dog that may be injured.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township to stand by as a peace officer for a child exchange.