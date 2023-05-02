VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/1/2023

Monday May 01, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash in the city of Van Wert.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a utility company was checking for theft of services.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for the report of a semi truck with an auger pulling down power lines. Scott Fire Department and CERT responded to the area to assist with traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a resident on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a stolen vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an automated fire alarm.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the city of Van Wert on a report of loose injured dog.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.