Laurie’s Naturescapes to hold open house

VW independent staff/submitted information

Laurie’s Naturescapes, just two miles south of Van Wert on Ohio 118, has set its annual open house from May 5-7.

Laurie’s has made some inviting improvements to the gift shop and courtyard over the winter months. The Deaf Dog Coffee Trailer and Rhonda’s Sweet Treat cookies will be available for purchase.

A greenhouse full of brightly colored hanging baskets, vegetables, continuously blooming annuals, and custom arrangement planters will be available and the courtyard will be packed full of zone-specific perennials, trees and shrubs.

The updated open concept gift shop has beautiful garden décor, ceramic pots, unique planters, 1803 Candles, Stonewall Kitchen, Deaf Dog Coffee Company, and a wide variety of tropical indoor plants.