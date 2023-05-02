Van Wert Police blotter 4/23-5/1/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 23 – arrested Tracey L. Stanley, 58, for domestic violence and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated, after an incident in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, April 23 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 400 block of Center St.

Monday, April 24 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, April 25 – arrested Adam Grogg, 32, for domestic violence while at his residence on Bell Ave.

Tuesday, April 25 – a miscellaneous incident was reported at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, April 25 – arrested Gian-Mahdi Firas Al-Hisah, 21, of Columbus, for persistent disorderly conduct following an incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, April 26 – a resident requested someone be warned for telephone harassment and criminal trespass.

Friday, April 28 – received a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of N. Walnut St.

Friday, April 28 – served Rory Bigelow with a copy of a failure to appear warrant from Putnam County. He was released after posting bond.

Friday, April 28 – arrested Randal D. Michaelson Jr., 34, for a probation violation. The arrest was made in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, April 28 – employees of Wild Willy’s reported a disorderly conduct incident.

Friday, April 28 – arrested a 17-year-old boy for domestic violence following an incident in the 200 block of S. Wayne St.

Saturday, April 29 – arrested Jordan Daniel Temple, 23, for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, April 29 – a manager at Casey’s General Store reported three persons put items in their pickets. After reviewing video, one person left the store without paying for their items.

Saturday, April 29 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, April 29 – a welfare check on a distraught female was conducted in the 200 block of West Main St.

Monday, May 1 – a resident reported the theft of tools from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.