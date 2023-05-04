VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/3/2023

Wednesday May 03, 2023

8:47 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of two loose dogs.

9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject that fell.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Haley Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:49 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs running in traffic.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Middle Point on a complaint of theft from his vehicle while parked on U.S. 30 in Union Township.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of a possible motor vehicle crash.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a loose dog.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

9:41 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.