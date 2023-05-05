Vancrest buys Wyandot Co. facility

VW independent staff

UPPER SANDUSKY – Van Wert-based Vancrest Health Care Centers has acquired Fairhaven Community, a senior living retirement community owned by United Church Homes, in Upper Sandusky.

Founded in 1960, family-owned Vancrest operates 11 health care centers in Ohio. Two sister companies, Fountain Park home health and Therapy Solutions round out the care delivery Vancrest provides in its communities. Vancrest has a strong reputation for providing post-acute care, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and memory care services.

We are confident that Vancrest is the right partner to take The Fairhaven Community into the future,” said Rev. Kenneth Daniel, president and CEO of United Church Homes. “We are proud of the legacy that UCH has built in Upper Sandusky and we know that Vancrest will continue to provide high-quality care to the residents.”

“We are thrilled to add The Fairhaven Community to our family of care centers,” Vancrest CEO Mark White said in a press release. “We are committed to building on the legacy of UCH and working with the staff and residents to create an even brighter future.”

Vancrest is expected to take ownership on June 1, 2023. The sale includes the building and the surrounding property, where Vancrest intends to build a new modern health care center.