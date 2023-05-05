VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/4/2023

Thursday May 4, 2023

12:58 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township when a vehicle passed the deputy at 90 mph on U.S. Route 224. After further investigation Carter James Brown, 24, of rural Van Wert County was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence. The subject was served his paperwork on the charges and given a court date.

1:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a trespassing complaint. Carter James Brown, 24, was arrested for driving while under the influence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Brown was also issued a summons to appear for criminal trespass.

4:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 a.m. – Deputies made an assist with a stranded motorist from the Village of Scott to the City of Van Wert.

5:07 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with tightness in their chest.

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject with rapid pulse and difficulty breathing.

9:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Susan Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a nose bleed.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served three warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Justin Conrad Pegg, 26, of Van Wert was served a fourth degree felony charge of domestic violence. Brittany Nickole Pesssefall, 26, of Van Wert was served a fourth degree felony charge of trespass in a habitation and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Both subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:12 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a welfare check on a subject.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:25 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Forest Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

10:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.