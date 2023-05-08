Van Wert Police blotter 5/1-5/5/2023

Van Wert Police

Monday, May 1 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 400 block of S. Shannon St. No charges were filed.

Monday, May 1 – a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, May 1 – a theft was reported in the 700 block E. Ervin Rd.

Monday, May 2 – a Center St. resident reported the theft of his truck. It was located on U.S. 30, followed a slide off. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will file charges of receiving stolen property against Brittnay Pessefall.

Monday, May 2 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 900 block of Prospect Ave. No charges were filed.

Monday, May 2 – an electric bicycle was stolen from Walmart. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, May 3 – police and EMS responded to the Goedde Building for a person in medical and mental distress.

Thursday, May 4 – charged Brandon Story, 43, of Van Wert with disorderly conduct while intoxicated at E. Main St. and S. Market St.

Friday, May 5 – arrested Tyler Lee Paxson, 27, of Van Wert for aggravated burglary after police were called via 911 to the 500 block of N. Race St. The resident said someone was breaking into the house and Paxson was found inside and was taken into custody. One of the victims was struck on the head with a pipe and was taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Paxson was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Friday, May 5 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Race St.

Friday, May 5 – an unruly juvenile was taken into custody in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Friday, May 5 – menacing was reported in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.