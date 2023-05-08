VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/5/2023

Friday May 5, 2023

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Ohio Adult Parole with transporting a prisoner to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:16 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Brooks Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies spoke with residence from Wren Landeck Road in York Township on a complaint of fraud.

11:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

12:10 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

2:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist in getting a patient inside a residence.

3:19 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Union Township for a stray dog.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for an unresponsive subject.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a loose dog.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township on a complaint of loose goats.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of juveniles with BB guns trespassing on property shooting at birds.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist a stranded citizen to the City of Van Wert.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Mary Alice Mcvicker, 34, of Payne was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. A red and silver Kawasaki Vulcan 1600, ridden by Waylon Long was westbound on U.S. 30 near Liberty Union Rd when a deer ran from the south across the median and was struck by the bike, which then laid down and slide until it came to a stop on the north side of the highway. Long was transported to Van Wert Health for suspected minor injuries.