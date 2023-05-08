VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2023

Saturday May 6, 2023

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of domestic violence. Warrants were issued for Jeffrey K. Buckner, 48, of Monroe, Indiana and Jack Kelly Buckner, 48, of Wren.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Cody Hoenie of Celina was northbound on U.S. 127 and failed to slow down for a slowed and turning 2018 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Collin Brogan of Celina. Hoenie tried to slow and swerve to miss the car but struck it in the passenger side rear. After striking the car, the motorcycle slid on its side ejecting both of the passengers. Both passengers on the motorcycle were transported by Ohio City EMS to Van Wert Hospital with minor injuries and both units were towed from the scene.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Marshal and Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for an unknown problem.

6:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject possibly having a diabetic emergency.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A silver 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Darius Dickerson was eastbound and was traveling in a group of muscle cars traveling to Lima for a car show. A white 2017 Camaro driven by Tyler Deason was also driving in this group of cars. Deason then “brake checked” Dickerson’s car along with two other vehicles, causing him to go off the road, strike a guard rail then come to rest in the median. Deason then continued towards the car meet and did not stop. No injuries were reported.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject possibly high and is on parole. Ohio Adult Parole made aware of the situation and issued a warrant. Joel Crawford, 34, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.