VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/7/2023

Sunday May 7, 2023

1:31 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Line Road in Willshire Township. Jack Kelly Bruckner, 48, of Wren was found to be driving the vehicle. He was arrested on a warrant issued Saturday after domestic violence incident. Buckner was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS, and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash with a subject being ejected from the vehicle. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a smoke detector alarm.

3:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Union Township. No injuries were reported.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a stop sign and landscaping that had been damaged.

6:37 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject complaining of being in pain.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point. A go-cart driven by a 17-year-old was eastbound on E. Jackson St. when the brakes failed, causing it to go a stop sign at E. Jackson St. and Middle Point Wetzel Rd. The go-cart struck a 2009 Toyota Sienna driven by Gregory Stechschulte of Columbus Grove. The teen was injured and was tranported by Middle Point EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for an unknown problem.

10:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.