VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2023

Wednesday May 10, 2023

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for an unwanted subject at the property.

9:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

10:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a Location on E. Main St. in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for an unknown problem.

12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thomas Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township for an open line 911 call.

1:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main St. in the Village of Convoy. A semi-truck when turning a corner struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert Police.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded motorist.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a call of possible domestic violence.