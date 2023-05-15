Van Wert Police blotter 5/8-5/13/2023

Van Wert Police

Monday, May 8 – a city worker found a lost wallet at Monroe St. and Center St. The wallet was returned to its owner.

Monday, May 8 – received a report of a distraught female in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 9 – arrested Kenneth J. Forthman of Venedocia on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Tuesday, May 9 – received a report of a juvenile having a BB gun at a school bus stop. The juvenile will be charged from this incident.

Wednesday, May 10 – took a report for theft from a residence in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, May 10 – a theft report was taken after items were stolen from the YMCA. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday, May 11 – unwanted contact was reported through social media after parties were instructed to have no further contact with each other. A report was taken.

Thursday, May 11 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 900 block of Greenewald St. after an incident that had occurred the night before. The case is under investigation.

Thursday, May 11 – arrested Gregory Whisman on an outstanding felony warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. The arrest was made in the 900 block of Kear Rd. Whisman was also charged with obstructing official business in relation to the arrest.

Thursday, May 11 – officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Prospect Ave. for a possible dispute.

Thursday, May 11 – a junk violation was located in the 600 block of Cable St. A report was taken and charges are pending.

Friday, May 12 – a dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Saturday, May 13 – arrested Matthew A. Southerland, 40, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, May 13 – arrested Barry Einar Bryston, 53, of Van Wert for violating a post-conviction no contact order after an incident in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, May 13 – an incident of aggravated menacing was reported at E. Central Ave. and S. Race St.