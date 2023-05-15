VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2023

Thursday May 11, 2023

3:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township to investigate a report of a possible drunk driver that had driven off the roadway. The driver was not able to perform field sobriety test and refused to take the BAC test. Wesley Stewart Harrison, 40, of Spencerville was placed under arrest and transported to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. He was issued citations for OVI, driving under ALS suspension, and failure to control.

6:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Tecumseh Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

6:51 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject with a nose bleed.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from Mentzer Church Road to the Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Tully and Main Streets in the Village of Convoy. A 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Carrie Rasler of Convoy was on Tully Street behind a line of cars stopped at the stop sign at Main and Tully. A juvenile driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu said he let off the brake and was rolling forward and thought he was stopped and hit the back of the Camry at approximately 5 m.p.h. Both units moved to a stone lot off the roadway. There was no damage to the Malibu and only a few scratches in the paint of the Camry. No one was transported to the hospital.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a dispute over property.