VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2023

Friday May 12, 2023

12:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in location a subject involved in domestic violence.

7:57 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a rock being thrown through a vehicle window.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township about a fraud complaint.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Christopher Frost Gile, 23, of Dunkirk is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional

Facility.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to investigate a report of an open door.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. Unit 1 was attempting to turn around in a stone parking lot just south of SR 697. A 2003 Buick Centry driven by Aleksandrea Rice of Delphos stated that she was not familiar with the area and her GPS advised her to turn around. She attempted to turn around in the stone parking lot and backed over a small traffic sign post that punctured that gas tank and sideswiped a fire hydrant on the driver side.

9:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was lethargic.

11:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire.