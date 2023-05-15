VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13/2023

Saturday May 13, 2023

8:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a unresponsive subject.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township on a complaint of damage to a mailbox.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

2:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies investigated a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City. A 2011 Honda CBR 600 driven by Mark W. Dempsey of Spencerville and 2016 CBR 600 driven by Kevin Sheets of Delphos were both northbound on N. Shane St., riding parallel to each other. Sheets turned west on W. Woodlawn Rd. and Dempsey continued straight on N. Shane and collided with Dempsey’s car. Both cars fell on their sides after the collision. No one was transported to the hospital.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of several juveniles riding four wheelers around the village and across residents’ property.

8:44 hrs. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road for a subject with abdominal pain.