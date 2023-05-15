VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/14/2023

Sunday May 14, 2023

1:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of juveniles riding dirt bikes on his property.

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a noise complaint. This led to the investigation of criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. The incident

remains under investigation.

5:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township for a report of a puppy that had been dumped at the property.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road for the report of a child drowning in a pond. The child had been removed from the pond and CPR performed by subjects on

scene. When unit arrived on scene the child was breathing and conscious. The child was transported to the hospital.

1:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing and chest pain.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of domestic violence.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State St. in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:24 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had a possible seizure and was unresponsive.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township on a complaint of dirt bikes in the area.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Shane St. in the Village of Ohio City. The vehicle had expired fictitious license plates, and the driver was found to have no valid license. The vehicle was towed

to impound. The driver, Tamara Adams, 38, of Willshire was issued a citation for fictitious license plate and no operator’s license.

7:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS, Ohio City EMS, and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for an infant having a seizure and not breathing.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for an unresponsive subject.