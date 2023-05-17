VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/15/2023

Monday May 15, 2023

4:29 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Union Pleasant Road in Union Township for theft report.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Golden Oaks in the City of Van Wert about a scam.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a theft report.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of trespassing.

8:10 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a juvenile.