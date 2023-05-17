VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/16/2023

Tuesday May 16, 2023

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Delphos on a complaint of two stray dogs.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check the report of an injured deer.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist from the City of Van Wert to a location in Tully Township.

1:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic issue.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandi Runyon, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township on a report of an orange parachute with a camera attached that had landed in a field. When deputies arrived, the equipment had already been retrieved by the owner. The equipment belonged to Near Space Labs, who works on earth imaging. They will be working in the area for the next week. Information can be found at nearspacelabs.com.

6:36 hrs. – Deputies along with Ottoville Fire and EMS responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2022 White Dodge Charger Hellcat driven by Carter

Renner was westbound on Convoy Rd. when he went off the right side of the road over the ditch and into the field where it overturned multiple times before coming to a rest. All three occupants were wearing their seat belts. All three occupants were treated at the scene by Ottoville EMS. No one received injuries that required transport to the hospital.

8:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.