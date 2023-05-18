VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2023

Wednesday May 17, 2023

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject. 11:38 a.m.– Deputies were advised of an attempt to locate on a vehicle out of Allen County, Indiana involved in a possible child abduction case. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The two children were transported to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to picked up by family. The driver of the vehicle, and father of the children was in mental distress. He requested assistance back to Indiana for further evaluation and treatment.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle. 2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a disabled school bus.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Harrison Township with concerns of conditions of a residence where juveniles are living.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject not breathing.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject not breathing.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.