VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/2023

Thursday May 18, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a structure fire in Mercer County.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for two loose dogs.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a suspicious male walking in the roadway.

1042 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for an open line 911 call.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of stone that was dumped on the roadway.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies check the area of Crestview School in the Village of Convoy for an open line 911 call.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joshua Lee Bunker, 28, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Chad F. Robinson, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to attempt to locate a subject for the Van Wert Police.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from the City of Van Wert to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire for a structure fire in Mercer County

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.

9:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject having a seizure.