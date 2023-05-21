VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2023

12:20 hrs. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Union Township. A Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Jashira Jimenez of Lima was slowed/stopped in the southbound lane of US 127 near Cooper Farms, waiting for northbound traffic to clear so she could pull into the Cooper Farms parking lot. A 2017 Hyundai Elanta driven by Noah Seibert of Oakwood was also southbound on US 127 at approximately and did not notice Jimenez waiting to turn into Cooper Farms, which caused a rear end collision. A passenger in Jimenez’s car was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Scott EMS for treatment as she was advising her leg was hurt. Seibert was given a citation for assured clear distance,

8:39 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

12:27 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire, Wren, and Ohio City Fire Departments to the report of a field fire on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township.

1:10 p.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a subject on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert about an unwanted dog.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an open line 911 call.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:47 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a report of a wooded area catching fire.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the area for a report of a subject in a vehicle with a gun.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to make contact with a subject for Decatur Police.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.