VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/20/2023

Saturday May 20, 2023

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist.

4:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence from the Village of Scott on a complaint of theft and identity fraud.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist with a property dispute.

9:55 hrs. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.