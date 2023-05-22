Van Wert Police blotter 5/14-5/20/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 14 – a report was taken in the 700 block of E. Main St. for an unruly juvenile who was throwing things and acting erratically at the residence.

Sunday, May 14 – domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of Rosalie Drive. No charges were filed.

Sunday, May 14 – a report was taken in the 600 block of N. Cherry St. after Van Wert City 911 received a call for a welfare check at a residence.

Monday, May 15 – started an investigation into persons possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia after two people having a dispute arrived at the police station in a vehicle with drugs and drug paraphernalia in it. The items were removed and the investigation continues.

Monday, May 15 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 16 – a student at Vantage Career Center came to the police department to report an assault that happened earlier in the day.

Tuesday, May 16 – arrested Brandi Runyon in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, May 16 – received a report of a distraught female in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, May 17 – the manager at Chief Supermarket reported a fake $100 bill had been passed at the store.

Wednesday, May 17 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, May 17 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Wednesday, May 17 – a citizen reported a theft in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, May 17 – conducted a welfare check and provided assistance to a female in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, May 18 – took a report from Dollar General about counterfeit money that was used to purchase items two days earlier.

Thursday, May 18 – a Van Wert resident reported a neighbor for creating a nuisance condition in the 300 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, May 18 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 600 block of S. Vine St.

Thursday, May 18 – a resident reported disorderly conduct in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, May 18 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, May 18 – took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 800 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, May 18 – a resident reported disorderly conduct at Franklin Park.

Friday, May 19 – a business in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. reported a theft.

Friday, May 19 – a protection order violation that occurred in the 600 block of Center St. was reported.

Friday, May 19 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of Middle St. No charges were filed.

Friday, May 19 – arrested Adam G. Blatteau, 42, on a warrant issued by Defiance County Juvenile Court. The arrest was made in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Satuday, May 20 – received a report of a missing juvenile. After taking the report, the juvenile returned home.