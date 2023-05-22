VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/21/2023

Sunday May 21, 2023

2:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to locate a semi-truck with the back trailer doors open.

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for an abandoned 911 call.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jones Hughes Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of a dispute with the neighbor.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for the report of a tree down in the roadway.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Kings Cemetery.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

1711 hrs. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. A 1981 Lincoln Town Car driven by Thomas Dollbaum of Louisiana was southbound on Ohio 118 and was waiting to turn east on Wren Landeck Rd. A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Brad Michaud of Willshire was northbound on 118 and was turning east onto Wren Landeck Rd. A third car, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Abbi Marbaugh of Van Wert, rear-ended Dolbaum’s car, causing a chain collision. Dollbaum and Marbaugh were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with minor injuries.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for contempt of court. Dravone Wannamacher is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township on a complaint of damage being done to headstones.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haver Road in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject with a unknown medical problem.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a stop sign being down.