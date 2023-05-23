VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/22/2023

Monday May 22, 2023

2:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:44 a.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Dutch John and Convoy Roads in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line to attempt to contact a subject for the Allen County Sheriff. 10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

10:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a juvenile that wandered away from home.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Sherry Rager of Van Wert was southbound on Mendon Road and came up to the stop sign at Mendon Road and Jennings Road and stopped. A 2008 Cadillac Deville driven by Edward Carder of Delphos was headed southeast on Jennings Road when Rager went to make a left turn and struck Carder’s car on the left passenger door area. No injuries were reported.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to retrieve packages that were left at the property that did not belong at the location.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment and threats at the Middle Point Park.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to on a complaint of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located in the village.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to Stadium Park in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police on a domestic call.

10:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject reported as not breathing.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a suspicious person parked in the driveway.