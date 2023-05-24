VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/23/2023

Tuesday May 23, 2023

11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having seizures.

11:35 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Allingham in the City of Van Wert to remove animals from the property.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Both warrants were issued for failure to appear. Craig A Marks, 41, of Youngstown is being held at the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Crestview School in the Village of Convoy to check area after receiving several open line 911 calls.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

3:14 p.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a resident from Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a dog bite.

4:00 p,m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for civil contempt. William Ernest Tracy, 59, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for the report of a stop sign being down.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township to investigate a report of a missing person. The subject was later located.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

8:46 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harner Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.