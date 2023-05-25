VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2023

Wednesday May 24, 2023

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of pallets in the roadway.

5:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to standby during a child exchange.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of the Van Wert reservoirs on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a vehicle driving along the creek in a field.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of an abandon bicycle on the property.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Delphos.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

1:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a leg injury.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Christina Davies, 61, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to act as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.