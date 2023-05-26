VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2023

Thursday May 25, 2023

6:11 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of mailbox damage.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to make notify that they were needed at the hospital.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless operation.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of chickens being attacked by a dog.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Vandalism. Joshua J. Carroll, 35, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was

located by St. Marys Police.

9:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Mercer County, to a report of a structure fire at 406 West Pearl Street in the Village of Rockford.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of loose dogs.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a domestic dispute.