Gospel Heralds to sign at FBC
VW independent staff
The Gospel Heralds from Appalachian Bible College will sing at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert.
POSTED: 05/30/23 at 12:21 pm. FILED UNDER: Church
