Tuesday, May. 30, 2023

Gospel Heralds to sign at FBC

VW independent staff

The Gospel Heralds from Appalachian Bible College will sing at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert.

