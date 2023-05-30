VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/26/2023

Friday May 26, 2023

1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

5:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a subject dressed in dark clothing walking in the roadway.

10:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a fire on the railroad bed.

11:10 a.m – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject that fell.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Professional Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Pont Fire to a report of a barn fire at 19295 Church Road in Jackson Township. Van Wert Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Delphos Fire responded with tankers. Deputies and CERT responded to assist with traffic.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a subject not feeling well.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of U.S. 30 and U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a possible brush fire.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Pleasant Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

6:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for the report of a guardrail post on fire.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township to make contact with a subject in reference to a vehicle parked in Auglaize County.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to check a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bergner Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.