VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/27/2023

Saturday May 27, 2023

2:19 a.m. – Dispatched Ottoville Fire to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a rubbish fire.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of drug paraphernalia that was located.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a noise complaint.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to an area of U.S. 33 in Mercer County for a report of a ditch fire.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to concerns of the welfare of a child in the Village of Ohio City.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for two stray dogs on the property.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a vehicle off the roadway. Deputies were not able to locate anything in the area.