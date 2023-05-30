VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/28/2023

Sunday May 28, 2023

1:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a wrong way driver.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Tully Harrison Road involving a dog. No injuries were reported.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Burris Road and Ohio 709 in Liberty Township. A 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by Heather Vasquez of Spencerville was southbound on Burris Road when she approached the stop sign and didn’t see a 1996 Dodge Intrepid driven by Alan Stant of Van Wert, causing a collsion between the two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an ATV trespassing on the property.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Emilee Hirschy of Decatur, Indiana was southbound on Middle Point Wetzel Road at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and failed to yield at the stop sign, then was struck by a juvenile from Celina. No injuries were reported. Hirschy was charged with failiure to yield.