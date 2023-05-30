VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/29/2023

Monday May 29, 2023

12:32 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

2:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Eman Street in the Village of Elgin for a stray dog.

9:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Guilford Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Ireland Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:31 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had a seizure.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in WashingtonbTownship. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway for a report of a unresponsive subject.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject unable to move.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to stand by as a peace officer for a child exchange.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for the report of a loose dog.