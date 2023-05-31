Van Wert Police blotter 5/21-5/29/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 21 – a resident reported telephone harassment.

Sunday, May 21 – a resident reported an incident of telephone harassment.

Sunday, May 21 – received a report of criminal mischief in the 900 block of Leeson Ave.

Monday, May 22 – a person was reported to be disorderly in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Monday, May 22 – an incident of criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, May 23 – a male in the 600 block of High St. was reported as having mental health issues.

Tuesday, May 23 – a resident in the 800 block of State St. reported internet theft.

Wednesday, May 24 – a female came to the police station to report a dispute in the 800 block of Kear Road.

Wednesday, May 24 – officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Tyler St. for domestic violence. After an investigation, Eugene Munson Jr., 40, was arrested for domestic violence.

Wednesday, May 24 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. A report was taken but no charges were filed.

Wednesday, May 24 – a resident made a report of criminal trespass in the 500 block of S. Wayne St.

Wednesday, May 24 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, May 24 – officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Tyler St. in reference to a domestic dispute. After an investigation, Eugene Munson Jr., 40, was arrested for a bond violation.

Wednesday, May 24 – received a report of a drug offense near the intersection of Frothingham and S. Tyler St.

Wednesday, May 24 – received a report of possible telephone harassment.

Thursday, May 25 – officers responded to the 300 block of S. Walnut St. for an unconscious male not breathing.

Thursday, May 25 – a wallet was located in the 400 block of Elson Ave. It was returned to its owner.

Friday, May 26 – a citizen on Ohio 118 reported an internet theft.

Friday, May 26 – arrested Mark Binkley in the 500 block of E. Main St. on two outstanding warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, May 26 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, May 26 – arrested Samuel D. Whisman, 31, on an active warrant issued by Franklin County Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, May 27 – a report of a drug offense was taken in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Monday, May 29 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 100 block of E. First St. The incident remains under investigation.