VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/30/2023

Tuesday May 30, 2023

1:23 a.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township. During the investigation the subject was not able to complete field sobriety test. Nathan E Snyder, 23, of Bluffton, Indiana was issued a citation for driving while under the influence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and released to family.

3:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a noise complaint.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Champaigne Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to make contact with a resident for the Piqua Police.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of an elderly resident.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Founders Circle to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:04 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to an area of Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in Jennings Township for the report of a field fire. 2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bellis Road in Washington Township on a complaint of fraud.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Louth Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of loose chickens and peacocks.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.