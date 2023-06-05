VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/3/2023

Saturday June 3, 2023

2:53 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and deputies to a structure fire at 19754 Middle Point Road in Washington Township. Van Wert Fire, Delphos Fire, and Ohio City Fire responded with tankers and manpower.Van Wert County CERT also responded to the scene to assist with traffic and rehab.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. The driver of the vehicle, Elmer L. Jimenez, 21, of Fort Wayne was found to have no operator’s license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies and Middle Point EMS responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with a subject having a mental related event. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of several storage units being broken into.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a farm implement caught in some utility lines.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of disorderly conduct.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject attempting to harm themselves. The subject was transported for further treatment and evaluation.

4:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of trees smoldering caused from a previous fire.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.

6:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and Deputies to the report of a structure fire at 5451 Waller Road in Tully Township. Payne Fire, Monroeville Fire, and Van Wert Fire responded with tanker and manpower. Van Wert County CERT also responded to the scene to assist with traffic and rehab.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a subject being chased by an aggressive loose dog.

8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a subject having an allergic reaction.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.