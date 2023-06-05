Van Wert Police blotter 5/28-6/3/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 28 – received a report of a theft that occurred in the 1100 block of Linden Drive.

Sunday, May 28 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Franklin St. The matter is under investigation.

Sunday, May 28 – a domestic dispute over property was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Sunday, May 28 – received a report of reckless operation and an assault in the 200 block of N. Tyler St.

Sunday, May 28 – conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of S. Walnut St. The Van Wert Fire Department transported a person to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and police secured the person’s bicycle until he got out of the hospital.

Monday, May 29 – arrested Bobby Burnett, 40, in the 400 block of Boyd Ave. on an active warrant. He was also charged with possessing drug abuse instruments.

Monday, May 29 – a black Metro phone was reported stolen in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Monday, May 29 – a bag containing assorted personal property was reported as lost and found in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, May 29 – charged a 15-year-old with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 600 block of State St. Charges are pending against another person involved in the incident.

Wednesday, May 30 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, May 30 received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Tuesday, May 30 – a wallet was found on E. Main St. near Wayne St.

Tuesday, May 30 – a theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, May 30 – an incident of stalking was reported in the 900 block of Hughes St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, May 30 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 30 – a window was reported broken in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, May 31 – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, May 31 – an officer and EMS were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Sycamore St. for an emergency involving a young juvenile.

Thursday, June 1 – an unwanted comment was made to a person in the 500 block of Spencer St. The reported incident was a non-criminal matter.

Thursday, June 1 – a citizen turned in a social security card found in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, June 1 – a person in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St. reported being harassed by a person known to him.

Thursday, June 1 – Blake Grenzelbach was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The arrest was made in the 400 block of W. Jackson St.

Thursday, June 1 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Thursday, June 1 – helped a distraught male in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Friday, June 1 – a junk and rubbish violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St. A warning was issued.

Friday, June 2 – a resident in the 200 block of S. Wall St. reported an unknown person tried to force entry into his home.

Friday, June 2 – an assist with transport from OSHP Post 81 was made.

Saturday, June 3 – arrested Jeffery A. Duncan Jr., for disorderly conduct. The arrest was made in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, June 3 – received a report of an assault that occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, June 3 – arrested Kaden Short for OVI in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.