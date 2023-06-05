VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/2/2023

Friday June 2, 2023

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:40 s.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a possible stroke.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a civil dispute.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a road work crew with traffic.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a scam on social media.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a report of a possible motor vehicle crash on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.

2:19 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs tied outside.

4:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

5:33 p.m.. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a structure fire at 19754 Middle Point Road in Washington Township. Van Wert Fire, Delphos Fire, and Ohio City Fire responded with tankers and manpower. CERT and deputies also responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Linda L Baker, 73, was taken into custody on the charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.