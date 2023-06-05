VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/4/2023

Sunday June 4, 2023

2:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a reaction to medication.

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having back pain.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court for kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The subject, De’Von Marquise of Columbus was reported to be a patient at Ridgeview Hospital. De’Von Marquise was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Franklin County.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check the area for an abandoned 911 call.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Waller Road in Tully Township on a complaint of suspicious activity at a fire scene.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of two subject on the roadway.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.