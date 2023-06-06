VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/5/2023

Monday June 5, 2023

1:16 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Wren for a subject with kidney pain.

2:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of Breaking and Entering.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Emerson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of a civil issue with a motor vehicle in Union Township.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Auglaize County Line Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of theft.

5:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment. 6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person walking in the area.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a stray dog at the property.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a violation of protection order. Travis L Faulkner, 48, of Pleasant Township was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.