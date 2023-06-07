VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/6/2023

Tuesday June 6, 2023

5:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible fire.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:26 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Monroe Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog. 9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the report of a subject walking in the roadway.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing. Deputies located James Robert Aldrich, 54, of Thomasville, Georgia on the property. Aldrich had a active felony warrant issued out of Auglaize County and was taken into custody and turned over to the Auglaize County Sheriff.

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who was lethargic.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Owens Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with severe pain.

12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject reported to be choking.

1:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for subject reported as being unconscious.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a visibility issue at the intersection of Ohio 49.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority at a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a subject.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 eastbound ramp to U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. A 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Joseph Schroeder of Columbus Grove, was eastbound on U.S. 30. and lost control on the off ramp to U.S. 127, causing the car to overturn. Schroeder was treated at the scene and signed off not to be transported.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township on a complaint of subjects hanging around in the roundabout.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a possible anhydrous ammonia leak.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a report of a suspicious subject in the area.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rank Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.