VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/7/2023

Wednesday June 7, 2023

2:14 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject complaining of reactions from anhydrous ammonia.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Mark A Sampson, 31, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by the Van Wert City Police.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint from the Village of Willshire about criminal damage done in the restrooms at the park.

9:41 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

11:51 a,m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having issues with some swelling.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies checked the area of Rousch Road in Washington Township after receiving an alert from a cellular device of a motor vehicle crash. No incident was able to be located.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of possible domestic dispute.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Ohio City reporting a theft of a trailer from 308 South Ball.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert City Police.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a suspicious vehicle in the area.