Kohn named new VP at CNB

Citizens National Bank (CNB) has named Brent Kohn as Vice President/Business Banking Officer in its Van Wert market. Kohn will be working with businesses and farmers, offering commercial and Ag loans and lines of credit, as well as aiding with cash management solutions.

Pat Ryan, Van Wert Market President states, “I am very excited to welcome Brent back to our CNB Van Wert Office,” Van Wert Market President Pat Ryan said. “Brent brings a very high level of expertise and energy to his work and community involvement. He has demonstrated his true commitment to the Van Wert area over the last 30 years. I encourage all of our business clients to stop in and tell Brent ‘Welcome Back.’”

Kohn began his career in consumer finance in 1994 and has dedicated 25 of his 29 years of banking to the Van Wert market, where he was the leader in mortgage loan origination for many years. His most recent position was as a Specialty Lending Relationship Manager, working exclusively with franchise owners in 32 states across the country.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity that Citizens National Bank has given me to return to the Van Wert community as a business banking officer,” Kohn said. “I look forward to reconnecting with old friends and clients and providing a high level of personal service to help them grow their businesses.”

“I began my journey with CNB over 20 years ago when they first opened their office in Van Wert,” he continued. “From that time, they have grown to not only be the premier community bank in Van Wert County, but one of the best in the entire state of Ohio. I am excited that I get to continue the growth of the bank and the growth of businesses in Van Wert and the surrounding counties.”

Kohn holds a BBA, majoring in Accounting, from the University of Toledo. He is also a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League (OBL) School of Banking and received his Certified Commercial Lender (CCL) status through the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) in 2019.

He is the past treasurer and board member of the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. He is also a former board member of the Van Wert Housing Services, Inc., Van Wert Service Club and Van Wert Habitat for Humanity. He and his wife have three grown children and three grandchildren and reside in the Van Wert area.

With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert and Toledo, Citizens National Bank has assets totaling more than $950 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1920.