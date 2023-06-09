VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/8/2023

Thursday June 8, 2023

2:34 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to 150 Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a fire alarm.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Thomas Suazo, 19, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by Van Wert Police.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft. Armando Noel Duprey, 36, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.

10:35 a.m. – Dog Warden Spoke with a subject from Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

11:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Frothingham Street in the City of Van Wert to take custody of a dog that could no longer be cared for.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township on a complaint of attempted theft. The incident remains under investigation.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a reckless dirt bike.