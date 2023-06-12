VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/11/2023

Sunday June 11, 2023

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

4:16 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a barn fire at 8226 Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Wren Fire and Willshire Fire responded with tankers and manpower. CERT also responded to the scene.

9:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a stray dog.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert. The crash was investigated by the Van Wert Police Department.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a Deputy in reference to suspicious text messages a juvenile was receiving.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

6:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Tecumseh Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.