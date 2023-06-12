Van Wert Police blotter 6/4-6/10/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 4 – a junk report was made in the 500 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, June 4 – a street sign at Burt St. and Charlton St. was damaged.

Sunday, June 4 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 1000 block of Frothingham St.

Sunday, June 5 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 5 – a 17-year-old male was stopped and issued a court date for riding a mini-bike on city streets.

Monday, June 5 – officers responded to the 1100 block of Rosalie Drive for a reported assault.

Monday, June 5 – a theft report was taken in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Tuesday, June 6 – a female reported receiving menacing text messages while in the 1200 block of W. Main St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Tuesday, June 6 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, June 6 – arrested Kandy K. Hostettler, 57, of Cecil for disorderly conduct. The arrest was made in the 1200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, June 6 – a civil protection violation order was reported.

Wednesday, June 7 – took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, June 8 – a domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Thursday, June 8 – the American Legion reported being broken into and a large sum of money stolen.

Thursday, June 8 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, June 9 – officers were called to the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. for a robbery in progress.

Friday, June 9 – arrested Moriah Donnal for domestic violence in the 400 block of Zimmerman Ave.

Friday, June 9 – a landlord-tenant dispute was reported on Idlewood Drive.

Friday, June 9 – a disorderly conduct report taken in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. After further investigation, Seth Jump, 22, of Van Wert and Forrest Harrington, 29, of Van Wert were charged with disorderly conduct.

Friday, June 9 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, June 10 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported at Fountain Park. No charges were filed.

Saturday, June 10 – Shane Michael Zartman, 37, of Convoy was arrested on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.