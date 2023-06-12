VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/10/2023

Saturday June 10, 2023

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township on a report of a loose cow in the roadway.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township. 12:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of criminal trespassing at a location on Church Road in Washington Township.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of debris in the roadway.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to conduct a Welfare Check at the request of Indiana Children Services.

1:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a dog that could no longer be cared for at the location.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of three dogs running loose.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at State Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Van Wert EMS and Rockford EMS assisted at the scene. CERT also responded to the scene to assist with traffic. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township on a report of a chicken coop and loose chickens along the roadway.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.