VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/9/2023

Friday June 9, 2023

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Convoy Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute in a moving vehicle.

6:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a dumpster fire on Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert.

9:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township on a complaint of a stray dog that was contained on the property.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Skylar David Lord-Risner, 23, of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of debris in the roadway.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless operation.9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Dolt Road in Washington Township. An unknown driver was traveling southbound on Brickner Rd. and went off road left into the side ditch crossing the intersection of Dolt Rd., striking a wooden property marker and then continuing into the field. The driver then brought the vehicle back onto the road and appeared to continue southbound on Brickner Rd