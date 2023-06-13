Local bank announces many additions

Submitted information

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, a long-standing financial institution headquartered in Van Wert, has announced the formation of a team led by President and CEO Mike Cahill.

Cahill is a seasoned banking professional with over 20 years of experience as CEO, president, CFO and executive vice chairman and has served as a board member of Tower Financial Corporation, Centier Bank and the Indiana Bankers Association. Additionally, he currently serves on the faculty of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

Mike Cahill

Joining Cahill is a select group of industry veterans who possess extensive knowledge and expertise. Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is increasing the convenience of modernizing its operations, adding commercial banking products and services to its long-time array of consumer banking

products, and expanding its reach.

Cahill’s vision is to become a regional commercial bank that is owned, managed and operated by those who live and work in the communities it serves.

“Our organization is embarking on an exciting chapter. We are eager to make an even larger positive impact on our current and future customers and the community at large,” Cahill said.

Chairman of the Board of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank Gary Clay said the team’s collective expertise and unwavering dedication to excellence is a perfect match for the company’s vision.

Professionals that recently joined the team include:

● Mike Cahill, president & CEO

● Rich Brackin, chief financial officer

● Andrea Myers, chief administrative officer

● Andrew Holy, vice president of commercial banking

● Tyler Mason, vice president of commercial banking

● Brian Collentine, chief information officer

● Greg Bruns, vice president of consumer and mortgage lending

● Penny Parrish, mortgage loan officer

● Johanna Quarles, branch manager

● Keaton Brown, mortgage loan officer

● Kelly Dawson, commercial banking administrator

● Adrienne Nevergall, policy and procedures coordinator

● Deb Reynolds, teller

● Kalee Green, commercial banking operations Manager

“With the hiring of this team, the bank is well-positioned to continue its growth and success for many years to come,” Clay said.

For more information, visit Van Wert Federal Savings Bank’s website, www.vanwertfederal.com.

About Van Wert Federal Savings Bank

Chartered in 1889 in Van Wert, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank with a 5-star BauerFinancial™ rating. For more information about Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, visit the bank’s website.